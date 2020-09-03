Two seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle that closed I-84 west in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police announced Interstate 84 westbound was closed in East Hartford due to a serious crash that left two people injured Thursday afternoon.

According to state police, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. when a Jeep drove into the back of a motorcycle traveling in the center lane.

Police reported 53-year-old Miguel Angel Berrios, of Willimantic, was driving on a motorcycle in the center lane of I-84 west near Exit 57 when a Jeep, driven by Marissa Christina Santiago, 25, of Stafford Springs, struck the motorcycle from behind.

Police said the Jeep remained in contact with the motorcycle until Santiago directed her vehicle “to a position of controlled final rest on the shoulder.”

Berrios and his passenger, Miltia Mercado, 59, of New Britain, were ejected during the crash and sustained serious injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Santiago sustained minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed.

Traffic was directed off the highway at Exit 59 on the westbound side. Traffic appeared to be moving normally around 7 p.m.

Connecticut State Police are investigating. They ask anyone who may have been driving in the area during the crash, who may have seen anything, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash to contact police at 860-534-1098 or john.wilson@ct.gov.