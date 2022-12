A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious crash closed I-691 West in Southington on Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported to the DOT just after 7 a.m. between exits 6 and 4. A serious injury was also reported on the scene, and traffic is being diverted off the highway for EMS to assist.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

