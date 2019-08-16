Serious crash closes Route 20 in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Life Star helicopter responded to a serious car crash that closed Route 20 in East Granby on Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 6 a.m., troopers were on the scene of a car accident in the area of Rainbow Road and School Street.

#CTtraffic Troopers are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Rainbow Road and School Street in the town of East Granby. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopH pic.twitter.com/XUaIVQXper — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 16, 2019

Troopers say that there were injuries in the crash but did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

The Life Star was called to the scene for transport to the hospital.

#AirGuard Fire Fighters on scene of a serious motor vehicle accident in #EastGranby on Route 20 IAO of South Main St. @LIFESTAR_CT has been dispatched. #IAFFS15 pic.twitter.com/ddKBqnJFk8 — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) August 16, 2019

Route 20 is currently closed by School Street because of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.