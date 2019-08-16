Serious crash closes Route 20 in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Life Star helicopter responded to a serious car crash that closed Route 20 in East Granby on Friday morning.
Connecticut State Police say that just before 6 a.m., troopers were on the scene of a car accident in the area of Rainbow Road and School Street.
Troopers say that there were injuries in the crash but did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
The Life Star was called to the scene for transport to the hospital.
Route 20 is currently closed by School Street because of the crash.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.