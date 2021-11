HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate 84 East in the area of Exit 49 in Hartford is shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a single-car crash with serious injuries, state police said.

The Exit 49 off-ramp and the right lane are closed, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-84 eastbound in the area of Exit 49, in Hartford, is shut down for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 2, 2021

