SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person has been sent to the hospital after a serious two-car collision on I-84 Westbound occurred in the area of Exit 30, early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:48 a.m., police, Emergency Medical Services, and the local fire department responded to this collision. I-84 East and Westbound have been shut down for the investigation. Police say at the time of the accident, two cars were reported into the system.

Serious injuries were reported and at least one person was sent to a local hospital.

The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit is on scene to help with the investigation. Police are asking people to use other routes if traveling in this direction.

The scene is still active, and police say more information is still being gathered.