ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a house in Rocky Hill on Saturday, police said.

According to a Facebook post from police, Marshall Road between Silas Deane Highway and Robbins Lane is closed due to a single-car crash into a house. Police said the house was damaged.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating this accident. The roadway will be shut down for several hours, police said.

