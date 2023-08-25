FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries were reported in a crash involving two cars on Friday in Farmington, according to police.

Police said the crash happened on Route 6 on Birdseye Road. Police said the people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital and serious injuries were reported.

The North Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400 and ask for Officer Murphy.