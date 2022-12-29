HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the third round of the city’s unity grant program, aimed to assist young people recovering from isolation amid the pandemic.

The UNITY (Understand the Needs In Today’s Youth) grant program is targeted towards youth up to the age of 24, specifically geared for those who are justice-involved, disengaged, or disconnected. Additionally, it helps middle-school grade students, young children under 5, girls under the age of 18, and those living in high-need neighborhoods.

Mayor Bronin said the program aims to “help our young people recover, reconnect, heal, and just have fun in the wake of the pandemic.”

“Through our past UNITY grants, we’ve provided nearly $2 million to more than sixty organizations working with our young people — ranging from the largest, most established youth serving organizations to smaller, community-based initiatives that rarely get the support they deserve,” Mayor Bronin said. “We are so grateful to each and every one of the providers who’ve stepped up, and I want to especially thank our federal delegation for passing the American Rescue Plan and trusting us to use these funds in the most effective way.”

The Department of Families, Children, Youth, and Recreation Director Kristina Baldwin noted that from sports to music and reading programs, the projects have a lot to offer to both children in need and their families.

The following programs will be offered this year: Civic Engagement; Employment/Workforce Development; Environmental Stewardship; Literacy; Mental Health and Wellness (Clinical); Mentoring and Tutoring (Non-Clinical); Visual Arts; Performing Arts; Recreation and Leisure; STEM/Computer Literacy; Substance Abuse Prevention/Treatment; Youth Sports.

Hartford is currently seeking applications, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. Grant applications are due by Feb. 6, 2023 and awards will be announced mid-April. Programs are set to begin on or after July 1, 2023.

