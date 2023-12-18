HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Seth Meyers is coming to The Bushnell in February, according to an announcement on Monday from the theater.

Meyers, the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater. Tickets are available online, at The Bushnell’s box office or by calling (860) 987-5900.

Tickets are listed as costing between $49 and $71.

Meyers was previously a head writer on “Saturday Night Live” and performed a Netflix standup special, “Lobby Baby.”