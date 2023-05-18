HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —Seven families were displaced after a fire broke out in a Hartford apartment complex Thursday morning.

According to Hartford District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr., the Hartford Fire Department responded to an occupied three-story, multi-unit brick apartment complex in the South End neighborhood just after 1 a.m. for a fire on the third floor.

Two people were in the stairwell and needed assistance getting out of the building, Oquendo said. Both individuals were removed by fire personnel and one of them was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Oquendo said the fire was quickly knocked down and was confined to the area of origin.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, Oquendo said.

The Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist with seven families that were displaced, including 10 adults and five children.