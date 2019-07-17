Several children at Newington summer camp taken to hospital due to heat-related illnesses

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple children were taken to the hospital by ambulance after reports of dehydration and heat-related illnesses, Newington Parks and Recreation confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 900 children were in attendance at the Summer Camp Carnival Day trip. Precautions were put in place ahead of time with water misters, tents, picnic tables and water at various stations.

Campers entering grades 4 through 8 who were at Churchill Park were transported to Newington High School and are being held in the air conditioned cafeteria.

Younger campers in kindergarten through 3rd grade have been transported to air conditioned rooms at the Mortensen Community Center.

All Mill Pond campers can be picked up at the Mill Pond Pool area.

Newington Parks and Recreation Announcement :In an effort to keep everyone informed about the Summer Camp Carnival Day… Posted by Newington Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.