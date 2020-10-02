Several classes in New Britain school district going remote after multiple COVID cases

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several classes in the Consolidated School District of New Britain are going remote after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are at Lincoln KEY Program, Roosevelt Early Learning Center and Smith Elementary School.

Both Roosevelt Early Learning Center and two classrooms in the Lincoln KEY Program will move to remote learning for two weeks.

They will resume in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19.

Since the cases at Smith School were isolated, the New Britain Public Health Department has determined that no classroom or school closure is necessary.