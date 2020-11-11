 

Several COVID-19 cases confirmed across multiple New Britain schools

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain school officials have provided an update Tuesday to the city’s handling on several confirmed COVID-19 cases in its schools.

At DiLoreto Elementary & Middle School, one individual contracted the virus and was last at the school on Monday, Nov. 2. One classroom will be closed for two weeks.

At Gaffney Elementary School, multiple members of the school tested positive for the virus. “… we have decided to close Rooms 1, 2, and 17 in the Gaffney KEY Program for at least two weeks. We
will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 30 following Thanksgiving break. During this time, all students and staff in these three classrooms will move to remote learning.”

In another instance with multiple people infected, Smith Elementary School will close for at least two weeks and resume in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

For a full breakdown of the schools and closures, see below:

