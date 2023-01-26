BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — People who live in Bloomfield might notice more police cruisers popping up around the community.

Police took to Facebook with a warning to the public:

“The department is actively working on decreasing and preventing larcenies from several stores in the area. You may see an increase in patrols around several businesses, including the Copaco Shopping Plaza located on Cottage Grove.” Bloomfield Police Department

The shopping center is a one-stop shop for food, clothing, and a trip to the gym.

Kathleen Lasalle is from Hartford but comes to Bloomfield to run her errands. She said she was pleased to hear police will increase surveillance at the plaza.

“Especially when it comes to the cars, the children. It’s definitely a good thing,” Lasalle said.

Others agree it will protect those who are often targeted in theft crimes.

“Well, they need to, just to deter a lot of crime, and especially for the elderly that comes in and out. They need to feel safe, too,” Wendell Williams from Windsor said.

Shopping Plazas are not the only spots being targeted. Bright Horizons daycare and Preschool experienced two car break-ins in seven days. The daycare said a vehicle’s passenger side window was broken to get inside.

A complete security assessment of the building is being performed, and the daycare has requested increased police patrols during peak hours. Parents are asked to pull into parking spaces to detect if a car is looking to make a quick dash.