Several new laws go into effect on Oct. 1

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut state capitol_106907

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Many new laws will take will go into effect on Friday, October 1.

Passed as part of legalizing recreational marijuana, patients who use medical cannabis can start growing their own at home. Only residents who are prescribed marijuana can grow up to six plants.

Recreational cannabis users have to wait until 2023 to grow at home.

RELATED: This Week in CT: A breakdown of the recreational marijuana bill signed into state law

Parts of the expanded bottle bill will take effect too. Some stores will have to have reverse vending machines that will accept empty containers and a five-cent surcharge will be put on those miniature bottles of liquor called “nips.”

RELATED: DEEP asks the public for input about how newly-passed bottle bill should be implemented

Another law includes expanding the definition of domestic violence. The law is designed to address the experiences of survivors of all forms of domestic violence.

RELATED: Connecticut issuing new domestic violence restraining order law to increase safer options

A stricter rule to promote pedestrian safety will also go into effect.

RELATED: New law creates fines for distracted driving, designed to make streets safer for pedestrians and bikers

Other laws include:

  • Drivers stopping for ice cream trucks
  • New restrictions on PFAs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Wellness Center for Parkinson's Disease patients officially reopens

News /

Nyberg: Hartford non-profit provides free musical instruments, lessons to local youth

News /

Group home workers union comes to agreement to avoid strike

News /

Man charged with murder in connection to May shooting on Amherst Street in Hartford

News /

Substitute teacher former Sen. Murphy advisor launches campaign for 1st District Congressional seat

News /

What to expect with Hartford Hospital $70 million project

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss