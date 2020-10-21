 

Severely injured motor scooter rider found in canal in Suffield

Hartford

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield Police are investigating after a person was found in the canal off Canal Road Wednesday afternoon.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown reports a 911 call came into their Public Safety Awareness Point reporting a body floating face down in the canal.

Fire, police, and ambulance were dispatched to the scene where bystanders had already removed the victim from the canal and begun CPR.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries. It was later discovered that “the person had been traveling on a motorized scooter on the trail and apparently lost control before falling on the pavement and rolling down an embankment into the water.”

First-responders administered life-saving measures and transported the victim to the Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

Police are withholding the victim’s name while the identification and notification of his family takes place.

The incident is under investigation.

