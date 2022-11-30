HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Families and neighbors are concerned after a convicted sex offender entered a Hartford elementary school Tuesday.

Hartford school officials said that 48-year-old Alexander Robles went to Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School during school hours, asked to use a restroom and was told no. He then went around the building and went into an unlocked door by the loading dock. He went into a staff-only restroom near the kitchen, and was escorted away once security was called.

He was not around any children while he was inside the school.

Police arrested Robles was arrested for trespassing. He has been convicted of four different sexual assault crimes.

“I think that’s the way it supposed to go,” said Mashario Brown. “I mean, somebody stayed on top of it. They actually knew what was going on, and they acted quickly. The cops got involved, and it’s the best outcome they could probably hope for when something like that happens.”