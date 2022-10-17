BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was a dedicated public servant, a jokester and a decorated law enforcement officer, according to his brother, Phil DeMonte.

As first responders, the two were close, and Phil DeMonte looked up to his younger brother, he told News 8.

DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after Bristol police were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road for a possible domestic situation between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

Bristol police said Iurato returned fire, shooting 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher in the throat and killing him. His brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was injured.

Phil DeMonte said his brother had an “infectious smile and laugh,” and was a good human being — even as a toddler. He loved the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. He had also been recognized as officer of the year.

Dustin DeMonte, 35, leaves behind a wife and two children. He and his wife were expecting their third child.

The Miami Dolphins paid tribute through a tweet, which said that he had plans to attend the Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team created a custom jersey with his name on it. The jersey also hanged in the teams locker room before the game.

The nonprofit Tunnels to Towers has also announced that it will pay off the mortgage on his home.

He will have a joint funeral with Hamzy at 11 a.m. Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.