ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have asked Enfield residents to shelter in place while they pursue a suspect wanted in two states, Enfield PD reports.

Police called for a shelter-in-place near Ganny Terrace at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The police department is partnering with a Florida bail enforcement officer to locate a suspect wanted in Connecticut and Florida for crimes including, but not limited to, criminal impersonation, aggravated assault with a firearm and discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The suspect is believed to be in a home in the area. Police insist that residents in the area remain in their homes until the matter is resolved.

This is an evolving situation and further details are still to come.