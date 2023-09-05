A Shelton man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for defrauding Amazon of $700,000, according to the Connecticut Department of Justice.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for defrauding Amazon of more than $700,000, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said 31-year-old Oshane Stewart will serve 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, Stewart created multiple vendor accounts that allowed him to sell merchandise through a third party on the Amazon website.



Stewart opened the accounts under false names, email addresses and provided Amazon with other false identifiers.

After creating the accounts, Stewart would notify Amazon he was shipping the valuable merchandise to be sold by the company.

According to authorities, Stewart would pretend he shipped the merchandise but would falsely claim that it had been lost. Stewart would then support his false claims with fabricated documents.

Amazon sent Stewart a series of refunds for the “lost” merchandise.

Stewart defrauded Amazon of $742,231.16. in totality. He was ordered by United States District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to pay Amazon full restitution in Hartford court.

Stewart pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Nov. 8, 2022. He is currently out on bond but is required to report to prison on Dec.5.

According to the Department of Justice, two other individuals pleaded guilty to charges connected to the fraud scheme.

The brother of Oshane Stewart, Kenoy Stewart, pleaded guilty to charges connected to the scheme on Feb. 10, 2022. Kenoy Stewart admitted his role in the scheme defrauded Amazon of more than $1 million.

Rajuhni Yankana also pleaded guilty to the scheme on Aug. 26, 2022. Both Yankana and Kenoy Stewart are awaiting sentencing.

The case has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from Amazon.