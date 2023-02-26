(Credit: Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford Sunday morning, police said.

Hartford police responded to 820 Wethersfield Avenue around 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

At the scene, police located a woman in her twenties in a hallway of the building. She was transported to a hospital in the area for treatment.

The woman is currently listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

