HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police were called to a shooting on Sunday night that led to two men being hospitalized.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Hartford officers said they responded to Seyms Street on a ShotSpotter notification. There, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious, said police, and officials transported him to a local hospital for his injuries.

Moments later, a second male victim in his 40s arrived at the hospital as well. Like the first shooting victim, he was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said officials.

This is the second shooting in Hartford on Sunday, and the third shooting in the area over the weekend.

Hartford police have now assumed the investigation, which is active and ongoing. News 8 will continue to follow this developing story.