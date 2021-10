EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff with East Hartford Police Friday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment building on Main Street just before 1 p.m. for a shooting inside.

When they arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside a fourth-floor apartment before surrendering.

No one else was injured.