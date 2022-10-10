HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in a shopping plaza on Barbour Street in Hartford Monday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot in the area of the Dollar General at 281 Barbour St. in Unity Plaza around 10:45 a.m. He was dropped off at the fire station at 1515 Main St. by a private vehicle.

The victim was alert and conscious when he arrived at the hospital, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.