ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield police said they responded to shots being fired on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Enfield officers received reports of shots being fired in the area of Church Street near Alden Avenue. While investigating, police found that a shooting took place after an assault incident at the scene.

Several shots were fired by the involved parties, according to police. Shell casings were located and officers are continuing to investigate.

There are no reported injuries on the scene.

Police have not stated whether or not there are suspects in custody at this time or who may have been involved in the shooting.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.