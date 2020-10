NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Newington are trying to find whoever vandalized a statue honoring Shriners Hospitals.

The larger-than-life replica of a Shriner holding a child was recently broken off of its base — And the head was broken off.

The Shriners Hospitals provide pediatric care in orthopedics, spinal cord injuries, cleft palate, and other children’s ailments.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Newington police.