WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An outraged community held a rally Tuesday outside a West Hartford Board of Education meeting over a middle school teacher’s alleged use of a racial slur during class.

School leaders said the teacher has been removed from the classroom, but dozens gathered for a rally demanding termination Tuesday evening.

About 20 people gathered outside town hall holding Black Lives Matter signs.

They gathered because of a complaint made by a West Hartford parent who said her son’s teacher at Sedgwick Middle School used a racial slur during class.

The West Hartford Education Association, the union representing teachers, sent a statement to News 8:

“On the third day of school, a teacher was discussing classroom norms and behavior expectations with a math class. During this discussion, a student asked for explicit clarification regarding words that were not allowed in the classroom. While addressing this query, the teacher made a poor choice and used a racial slur as an example. The teacher quickly acknowledged their mistake, stating that it was the first and last time such a word would be heard in their class. This incident is currently under investigation by the administration. The WHEA maintains that this is a personnel matter and we respect the confidential nature of the process in determining the outcome.”

The group protesting took their signs into the board of education meeting and said the teacher should face consequences.

“I feel how this young man feels, because this lives with you for the rest of your life,” Yvette Early, from Bristol, said. “And it lives with you always. My question is when will it stop?”

Sarah Raskin, of West Hartford, questioned the culture in public schools.

“There shouldn’t have been a way that somebody who has been vetted by our school system could do that,” she said.

Lee Thomas-Morton, the grandmother of the student in the class, addressed the board.

“I don’t believe anyone in this room, in 2023, thinks it’s OK to answer a question in a way that hurts the child,” she said. “It is wrong, it is unacceptable, inappropriate.”

The board acknowledged the group, but did not provide an update on the investigation. Still, the group wants something to be done immediately.