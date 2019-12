HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a 35-year-old man reported missing since Tuesday.

Police say Edwin Flores, 35 of Hartford, is described as a white man with brown hair and eyes, stands 5′ 5″ and weighs 175 lbs.

Edwin Flores, 35 of Hartford

No clothing description was provided.

Any one with information is urged to contact police.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.