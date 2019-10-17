Closings
Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old boy missing from Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a Silver Alert for 5-year-old Tyrone Campbell, an endangered runaway who has been missing since Friday, October 11.

Police describe Tyrone as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs around 42 lbs.

Tyrone was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue/green sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Tyrone’s whereabouts is asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000 or The Connecticut State Police Missing Person Clearinghouse at 860-685-8190.

Hartford

