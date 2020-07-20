RESOLVED: Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 5-year-old girl last seen early Monday morning.

5-year-old Indianellisse Vargas is from Hartford and has black hair, brown eyes, stands 4′ and weighs 95 lbs.

According to police, Indianellisse Vargas was last seen on Monday wearing a LSW purple skirt and purple shirt with writing ‘Imma girl, I already won.’

If located, contact Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

A Silver Alert can pertain to a missing child under 18, a missing person between 18 and 65 years old who has mental health issues or someone who is over 65.