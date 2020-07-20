 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

RESOLVED: Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 5-year-old girl last seen early Monday morning.

5-year-old Indianellisse Vargas is from Hartford and has black hair, brown eyes, stands 4′ and weighs 95 lbs.

According to police, Indianellisse Vargas was last seen on Monday wearing a LSW purple skirt and purple shirt with writing ‘Imma girl, I already won.’

If located, contact Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

A Silver Alert can pertain to a missing child under 18, a missing person between 18 and 65 years old who has mental health issues or someone who is over 65.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police presence spotted in East Hartford for reported shooting

News /

Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Hartford

News /

Family of teen killed in 2011 celebrates his life, legacy with food drive in Berlin

News /

One dead in motor vehicle accident in Hartford

News /

WEB EXTRA: One dead in motor vehicle accident in Hartford, alternate

News /

Ribbon cutting for Larson YMCA Community Center in East Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss