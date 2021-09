NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a silver alert for a two-month-old baby and teenage girl out of New Britain.

Police say Mason Miller has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 1’7″ and weighs around nine pounds.

Police say Lexus Miller is a 16-year-old white female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lexus and Mason Miller, contact New Britain Police at (860) 826-3000.