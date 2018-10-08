Silver Alert issued for elderly man out of Enfield

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Silver alert issued for Walter Bown from Enfield. Photo: State Police

ENFIELD - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 81-year-old missing from Enfield on Monday morning.

According to police, Walter Bowen has been reported as missing. The silver alert was issued in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police describe Bowen as a man with black hair and brown eyes who stands around 6'2" and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Bowen was last seen wearing white baseball cap, jeans, white sneakers and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.