Hartford

Silver Alert issued for elderly man out of Enfield

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 07:00 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 07:23 AM EDT

ENFIELD - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 81-year-old missing from Enfield on Monday morning.

According to police, Walter Bowen has been reported as missing. The silver alert was issued in the early hours of Monday morning. 

Police describe Bowen as a man with black hair and brown eyes who stands around 6'2" and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Bowen was last seen wearing white baseball cap, jeans, white sneakers and a gray sweatshirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.

 

