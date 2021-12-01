Silver Alert issued for former Bristol mayor

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was once the mayor of Bristol.

Bristol Police say William Stortz, 85, left the city around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to go to an appointment in New Britain and has not returned. Police say he did keep his appointment and was last seen in his car headed toward Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

Stortz is white with gray hair and brown eyes, according to police. He is around 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and khaki pants. He walks with a cane.

He is believed to be operating a 2010 gray Honda Accord Crosstour with CT registration 840HZY.

If you have any information on Stortz’s whereabouts, contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.