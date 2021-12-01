Silver Alert issued for former Bristol mayor

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Stortz
Photo: State Police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was once the mayor of Bristol.

Bristol Police say William Stortz, 85, left the city around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to go to an appointment in New Britain and has not returned. Police say he did keep his appointment and was last seen in his car headed toward Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

Stortz is white with gray hair and brown eyes, according to police. He is around 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and khaki pants. He walks with a cane.

He is believed to be operating a 2010 gray Honda Accord Crosstour with CT registration 840HZY.

If you have any information on Stortz’s whereabouts, contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CT Children's patients to get new sports-themed gowns through Disney's 'Team of Heroes' project

News /

Lawmakers, state leaders put in their bid for Secretary of the State

News /

Hartford's Saturday Academy to launch this weekend, help reengage students impacted by pandemic learning

News /

Man injured in shooting outside downtown Hartford restaurant

News /

Bartending to fight brain cancer. News 8 whips up drinks to raise money for CT Brain Tumor Alliance

News /

Glastonbury police officer and family bring holiday joy with long-running, elaborate light display

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss