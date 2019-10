HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 12-year-old Johnathan Brown-Cox, who has been missing from Hartford since Friday, October 11.

Police describe Johnathan as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4′ 4”, and weighs around 175 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a blue Nike Sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at (860) 757-4000.