Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Hartford woman

Hartford

State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Jelisa Rhoden, 27, who has been missing from Hartford since June 19.

Police said Rhoden is described as a Black female with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white jean shorts.

If you have any information about Rhoden’s whereabouts, call Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.

