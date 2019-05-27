Hartford

Silver Alert issued for missing 47-year-old Southington man

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 01:40 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 01:40 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Southington man who has been missing since Sunday.

Frederick Parke, 44, is described as a White male who has brown eyes and is bald.

Parke is 6'1'' and weighs 250 lbs.

There is no information on what he was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on the location of Parke, you are asked to call Southington Police at (860) 621-0101.

