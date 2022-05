Yurbline Echevarria, 3

Thelma Aguilar, 23 Photos of missing mother and son (Courtesy of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing mom and her son who have disappeared from a shelter in Hartford.

The mother, Thelma Aguilar, 23, and her son, Yurbline Echevarria, 3, were last seen in the shelter. State police have not named the shelter the two were staying in.

If you have any information, the police ask that you call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.