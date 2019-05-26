Silver Alerts issued for missing brothers aged 7 and 9 out of Hartford Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Miguel Knight [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roberto Knight [ + - ]

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police are in search of two brothers, aged 7 and 9 years old, who were reported missing out of Hartford early this morning.

7 year old Roberto Knight was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts with blue stripes and black sneakers. Police say Roberto is described as weighing 43 pounds and is 4 feet, 3 inches tall.

9 year old Miguel Knight was last seen wearing gray shorts with blue stripes and blue sneakers. Police say Miguel is described as weighing 70 pounds and is 4 feet, 5 inches.

According to police, both boys have black hair and brown eyes and were last seen riding their scooters on Mather Street around 7 pm, Saturday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberto and Miguel Knight are asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.