Silver Alerts issued for mother, 2-year-old son out of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a mother and her two-year-old son out of Hartford.

Police said 41-year-old Rowena Webb is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped sundress.

Police said two-year-old Dauvan Brooks is Black with Black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds.

Dauvan is believed to be in the company of his mother, according to State Police.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.