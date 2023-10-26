SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Simsbury developer is now facing charges for allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars and then never building the homes he promised.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has charged William Ferrigno, who owns Sunlight Construction Inc., with three counts of failing to refund deposits. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Tong said that Ferrigno took deposits to build luxury homes in Avon and Burlington, and then never did — and didn’t return customers’ deposits. He didn’t own the land in two of the three instances.

He took $175,000 for the first project, $40,000 for another and $180,000 for the third, according to Tong’s office. Ferrigno never provided renderings and construction schedules.

News 8 has reached out to Ferrigno for comment.