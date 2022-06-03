SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A group from Simsbury High School is heading to Orlando, Florida on Friday for the Special Olympics USA Games.

The school’s unified basketball team and their coach will represent Connecticut at the games. “Unified Sports” joins students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

They say they are looking forward to the competition.

“Chase your dreams,” said Avery Dawe, Simsbury High School.

“Getting to play with all types of people is what makes it so exciting,” said Kelsey Alonzo, Simsbury High School.

The Special Olympics USA Games run from June 5 to the 12.