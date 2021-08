SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury Police are investigating a single-car crash into a utility pole that happened in the area of Tarrifville Road Tuesday.

Police said there is extensive damage to the utility pole and it is being repaired.

The road was blocked off between Terry’s Plain Road and Quarry Road.

Police said the car had a single occupant, the driver, who was transported to the ER. Police did not provide details on the condition of the driver.