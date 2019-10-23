Simsbury supports 2 firefighters injured in Bradley Airport plane crash

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Simsbury fire department is asking the community to support two firefighters who survived the October plane crash at Bradley International Airport.

Two Simsbury volunteer firefighters were passengers aboard the vintage B-17 that crashed at Bradley International Airport.

Firefighter 54-year-old Jim Traficante is recovering at home. He is a five year member of the fire department.

Firefighter JT Huber is being treated at the Bridgeport burn center. 48-year-old Huber is a 15 year volunteer with the fire company. The chief told News 8 that he has severe burns to over 40% of his body. Fire chief Jim Baldis said JT will have a more extensive recovery.

The Simsbury firefighters charitable fund has been established to help with expenses. Saturday October 26th, the Old Well Tavern in Simsbury will give 10% of its proceeds from the Organized Chaos Halloween Costumed Shenanigan Fest to the cause. The event starts at 7 p.m.