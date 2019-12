EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three holiday happenings are taking place on Friday in East Hartford to get you in the Christmas spirit.

You can swim with Santa, sing carols and see the town tree lit up!

The lighting and caroling begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Town Green. Santa will be joined by his main sidekick Rudolph!

Then, after the tree is lit, break out your swimsuit and go swimming with Santa. That’s going on until 8:30 p.m. at East Hartford High School.