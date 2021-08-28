Singer Darius Rucker answers concert call to help Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday night was rockin with Rucker in Connecticut.

The former lead singer for Hootie and the Blowfish, turned country music star, answered the call to perform at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center with a purpose.

“When we heard the Boys and Girls Club of Hartdord was putting together a capital campaign to build a new facility in the South End, we thought it was an opportunity to put this great event together,” said Scott Trantolo, of the personal injury law firm Trantolo & Trantolo, which organized the concert as a special fundraiser.

The President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford was taken aback when he saw the outdoor facility was sold out and jammed packed.

“Trantolo and Trantolo has set up an amazing fundraising event,” said Sam Gray. “Now more than ever the need for Boys and Girls Clubs is tremendous. When you think about a number of our parents are essential workers. Those parents that have to work and they’re looking for a place, a safe place where their young people, their children, can actually go. The Boys and Girls Club is a second home for thousands of young people in the Hartford community.”

The Trantolo brothers telling NEWS8 Darius Rucker knew what the evening was all about.

“That’s really great when your act that comes here really is behind what you’re trying to do,” said Keith Trantolo.

Trantolo & Trantolo presented the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford with a $250,000 check.

“Our goal is to get young people into activities where they’re not getting themselves in trouble,” said Gray. “They saved lives here tonight.”