WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield has shut the highway down Monday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation reports Route 99 (Silas Deane Highway) is closed at Jordan Lane because of a single-vehicle crash.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.