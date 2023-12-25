HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency vehicles were on i-91 Monday afternoon responding to a crash near exit 33 on the Northbound side.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) webpage, a single vehicle was involved in the accident. At 4:20 p.m. the DOT reported the right lane was closed.

The Connecticut State Police said the accident was a rollover collision. EMS and a local fire department were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the scene has since cleared.