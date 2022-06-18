NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Six firefighters and a fire school instructor were injured while training at a facility in Newington on Saturday, fire officials said.

According to the Newington Fire Department, the firefighters and an instructor from Middlesex County Fire School were injured during a live fire training exercise at the NFD Training Facility.

Those injured were evaluated at Hartford Hospital for minor burns. The NFD said the firefighters injured were from other departments, and no Newington fire fighters were injured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Newington Fire Marshal’s office.

