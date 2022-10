MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Sixteen catalytic converters were stolen from a U-Haul on Oakland Street over the weekend in Manchester.

Employees arrived on Saturday morning to find damage to six cargo vans, four pickup trucks, and six box trucks, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Authorities believe three suspects were involved in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas Van Langan at 860-645-5500.