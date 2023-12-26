NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Grab your boots and poles Ski Sundown in New Hartford is officially open for the season!

Ten of the 16 trails are ready for action. The ski area has been preparing for this day by making snow whenever possible — despite periods of heavy rain in Connecticut.

All five of the ski lifts will be running until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Ski Sundown has four beginner slopes, four intermediate and two advanced.

If you want to secure a spot, reservations are recommended.

Other ski areas in the state at Mount Southington, Powder Ridge and Mohawk Mountain are also open for the season.

For more information on Ski Sundown, check out their website.